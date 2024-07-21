US President Joe Biden informed the public that he is withdrawing from the presidential race. Following a written statement, Biden issued a tweet in which he endorsed with Vice President Kamala Harris. The visibly ailing President announced that he will addressed the public in the coming days to explain his decision.

Biden was under strong pressure to withdraw from the race after his dismal performance in the televised debate with former President Donald Trump. Biden was rambling, incoherent and shocked the public which was not aware of the extent of his mental decline due to the carefully scripted public appearances and the media silence on the issue.

The debate, and the subsequent assassination attempt on Trump and defiance under fire led to serious concerns in the Democratic Party that they will lose the presidential elections, and that Biden will also drag vulnerable Democratic congressional candidates with him. A number of top level Democratic officials called on Biden to face the facts and withdraw from the race.