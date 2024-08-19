U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned on Monday that the latest push for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal was probably the best and possibly last opportunity, urging Israel and Hamas towards an elusive agreement.

However, with Palestinian Islamist group Hamas announcing a resumption of suicide bombing inside Israel after many years, and with Israeli airstrikes still pounding Gaza, there was little sign of conciliation.Hamas and another militant group, Islamic Jihad, said they were behind a blast near a synagogue in Tel Aviv on Sunday that killed the bomber and wounded one other person. Suicide bombings “will return to the forefront” while the Gaza war continues, Hamas said in a statement.

The talks in Qatar last week paused without a breakthrough, but the negotiations are to resume this week based on a U.S. “bridging proposal”.Blinken met Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday morning.

“This is a decisive moment, probably the best, maybe the last opportunity to get the hostages home, to get a ceasefire and to put everyone on a better path to enduring peace and security,” Blinken told reporters before meeting Herzog.

Netanyahu’s office said the prime minister “reiterated Israel’s commitment to the latest American proposal regarding the release of our hostages – taking into account Israel’s security needs”.