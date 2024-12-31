The Hungarian presidency with the European union was unique, active and strategic, said EU affairs minister Janos Boka. The six months presidency, during which Hungary focused on the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, ends today, with Poland taking over.

Our goal was to implement a decisive and strong European policy, said Boka.

In the course of the presidency, Prime Minister Orban mediated between Russia and the incoming US President Donald Trump, with visits to Moscow and Florida.