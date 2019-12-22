The Berlin Breitscheidplatz Christmas market had to be evacuated on Saturday evening due to a suspected terrorist attack. The police inspected the area and reported false alarm in about two hours. Almost exactly three years after the terrorist attack by a truck at one of the largest Christmas markets which claimed 12 lives, the police has prepared for Christmas markets with elevated readiness: security measures have been reinforced at the market locations and all reports are taken seriously, the V4 news agency reported.

Two men were arrested on Saturday night for suspicious behaviour, but two hours later they were released. A police spokesman said that one of the men was the namesake of a person wanted by the police, but the verification revealed that only their names were identical. The police evacuated the fair and searched it for explosive devices at but no explosive devices were found, so the fair reopened two hours later.

