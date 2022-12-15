A boy has been killed in clashes which broke out after last night’s World Cup semi-final between France and Morocco.

Riot police had to be deployed in some areas after fans were involved in violent street confrontations.

France ended Morocco’s historic run in the tournament last night with a 2-0 win despite a spirited performance from the underdogs.

Police had preempted disturbances before the match kicked off because of the close and complex ties between the two countries.

There are more than one million people in France with Moroccan heritage, a legacy of decades of French rule in parts of North Africa.

Morocco became the first African and first Arab team to ever reach such an advanced stage of the tournament.

The fatal incident happened in the southern city of Montpellier, local officials said.

Source: uk.knews.media