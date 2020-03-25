British diplomat in Hungary dies from the coronavirus World 25.03.2020 / 21:00 Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin Steven Dick (37), deputy chief of mission in the British Embassy in Hungary, died after contracting the coronavirus. The diplomat had felt flu like symptoms for days before succumbing to the disease. He was appointed to this post just months ago. Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin Hungarycoronadick Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 25.03.2020 Charter flights from Germany will bring 1.000 Macedonian citizens back and into quarantine Macedonia 25.03.2020 Two soldiers test positive – one worked in the Skopje barracks cantina World 25.03.2020 Genome of coronavirus sequenced in Hungary for first time World News “V4” shows timing of anti-coronavirus measures in European countries V4: Budapest shifts to manual control Genome of coronavirus sequenced in Hungary for first time China delivers three million masks and 86 respirators to Hungary Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 793 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,825 WHO chief warns world youth is ‘not invincible’ to coronavirus Support for Orban’s plan to help Hungarian families and businesses Army volunteers as German coronavirus toll tops 15,000, with 44 dead .
Comments are closed for this post.