British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hospitalized over his coronavirus infection World 06.04.2020 / 10:47 Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had to be hospitalized as the coronavirus infection persisted for over 10 days. The Government said that he did not require an ambulance and was admitted as a non-emergency patient. Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin Boris Johnsoncoronavirus Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 06.04.2020 Three more nurses test positive for the coronavirus in Kumanovo Macedonia 06.04.2020 Szijjarto: I’m here on invitation from Mickoski, who asked for our assistance Macedonia 06.04.2020 Interior Minister Culev welcomed Hungarian Minister Szijjarto and the shipment of medical aid World News Hungary will speed up construction of the Budapest – Belgrade railway Hungary: Orban orders public parking to be made available free of charge Queen Elizabeth says ‘better days will return’ in rare and historic coronavirus address Two dead after building near Moscow collapses in gas explosion Budapest empty – 733 coronavirus cases, 34 deaths in Hungary Orban: Health-care staff to receive bonus Orban: Not now EPP, I’m busy V4: Hungary prepares a major stimulus package, aims to create more jobs than the epidemic destroys .
Comments are closed for this post.