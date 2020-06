Macedonia

VMRO asks Health Minister Filipce if he’s hiding Covid-19 cases, after differences between him and local officials emerge

The opposition VMRO-DPMNE party accused Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce of trying to cover up coronavirus cases, after discrepancies appeared between numbers given by Filipce’s Ministry and local authorities. The director of the Stip hospital, who is appointed by SDSM and is a former SDSM member...