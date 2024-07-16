Donald Trump made a surprise appearance at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Monday, a bandaged ear the only reminder that, just two days earlier, he was shot by a would-be assassin at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The former president received a hero’s welcome at the Fiserv Forum, with a deafening roar erupting from the crowd and chants of “USA” breaking out when he arrived.

He did not speak, as he is due to give the event’s keynote address on Thursday, but appeared moved by the reception.

Trump formally clinched his party’s nomination for the presidency on Monday, just minutes after he had announced he would had chosen Ohio Senator JD Vance, 39, as his 2024 running mate.

“After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator JD Vance of the Great State of Ohio,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Vance, a military veteran, venture capitalist and author, beat Florida Senator Marco Rubio and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum to the honour.