A Macedonian citizen killed his 30 year old wife in an attack in the German city of Dortmund. The man carried out the gruesome murder using a cleaver, in front of the three young children of the couple (aged 3, 4 and 6). The killer then fled, leaving the children with their bleeding mother.

The reason for the murder is that the wife tried to get a divorce, fed up with the violent conduct she was suffering. In October she moved with the children into a different apartment. The murderer was apprehended by German police as he was fleeing on a highway, presumably trying to leave the country.