At least 25 people were killed in a massive explosion in the Lebanese capital of Beirut. An initial fire and explosions were reported in a building at the city port, after which a huge blast occurred, shattering windows across the city and creating a huge mushroom cloud.

Panicked citizens feared a nuclear blast went off and people as far as Turkey, Cyprus and various Greek islands reported hearing the blast. Officially, it’s reported that the blast happened in a fireworks factory.