Elon Musk endorsed billionaire investor and crypto promoter Howard Lutnick as the next Secretary of Treasury. In an X message, Musk endorsed Lutnick over the other key candidate for the position – investor Scott Bessent.

My view fwiw is that Bessent is a business-as-usual choice, whereas Howard Lutnick will actually enact change. Business-as-usual is driving America bankrupt, so we need change one way or another, Musk said.

He then exchanged tweets with Rumble founder Chris Pavlovski, in support of Lutnick’s nomination.

https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1857822093477327322

Pavlovski and Lutnick visited Macedonia in July, for extensive meetings with Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski and top Government officials. Following the meetings, Mickoski said that a number of projects that could greatly benefit Macedonia were discussed.