European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that she made progress while discussing the issue of Russian oil sanctions with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest.
Hungary resists imposing full oil sanctions on Russia citing the damage its economy will suffer, especially at a time when the EU is cutting funding to Hungary for political reasons.
This evening’s discussion with PM Viktor Orban was helpful to clarify issues related to sanctions and energy security. We made progress, but further work is needed. I will convene a VC with regional players to strengthen regional cooperation on oil infrastructure, Von der Leyen said.
