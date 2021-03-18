The Hungarian ruling Fidesz party announced that it is withdrawing from the European Peoples Party, as the EPP slides to the left.

It’s time to say goodbye, said Fidesz official Katalin Novak.

She shared a memo from Fidesz sent to EPP Secretary General Antonio Lopez, informing him that Fidesz “no longer wishes to maintain its membership in the EPP”.

This was preceded by the withdrawal of Fidesz members of the European Parliament from the EPP group. The EPP is now in a firm coalition with the socialist and the liberal groups in the Parliament, as its key members, like the German CDU party, remains in a similar coalition in Germany. Fidesz, on the other hand, has remained firm in its conservative principles and is working on creating an alliance with other likeminded right win parties in Europe.