Former Spanish federation president Luis Rubiales has received a three-year ban from FIFA due to the Women’s World Cup kissing incident. FIFA’s disciplinary committee found that he breached article 13 of the FIFA disciplinary code, which deals with “offensive behavior and violations of the principles of fair play.” The incident occurred during the Women’s World Cup final on August 20, 2023, when Rubiales kissed Spain player Jenni Hermoso on the lips at the victory ceremony. Rubiales, who has denied any wrongdoing, can request a detailed decision and appeal the ruling within 10 days. He also has the option to go before the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The incident sparked outrage and led to the resignation of women’s coach Jorge Vilda. Hermoso, who filed a criminal complaint, has since returned to the team and scored a late winner in Italy.