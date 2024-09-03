The European Commission (EC) has confirmed that from November 10 in the countries of the “Schengen Zone” of the European Union, the electronic passport control of entry and exit for travelers who are not citizens of the Union will come into force.

As stated in the announcement, Malta and Ireland will continue to maintain border checks and passport stamps.

As an EC representative explains, the aim is to significantly speed up the flow and tracking of travelers from non-EU countries at the borders, as the direct check of passports will be replaced by the electronic automatic system EES (EES).

An EC official also said that the ETIAS system will come into force in the spring, which will oblige travelers from non-EU countries who do not need a visa to apply online beforehand and get approved. from the EU for that trip in the “Schengen Zone”.