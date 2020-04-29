The German government is extending its warning against all international travel until June 14 at the earliest, following a decision at a cabinet meeting, dpa has learned.

The travel warning is in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has grounded most international air traffic and led to strict entry bans and quarantine measures in countries across the globe.

The situation is to be reassessed prior to June 14, and close coordination with EU neighbors would be sought, the German news agency cited an earlier Spiegel report.

With its unprecedented warning against all international travel, the German Foreign Office is seeking to minimize further spread of the novel coronavirus while also preventing German tourists from becoming stranded abroad.

Domestic tourism is also currently banned within Germany.

Apart from the movement of goods, only commuters or people with another urgent reason may cross German borders into neighboring countries.