German Foreign Affairs Minister Heiko Maas said that the European Union will need to end the principle of making foreign policy decisions by unanimity. Maas accused unnamed EU member states of undermining European common foreign policy with their unilateral decisions.

It’s believed he mostly had Hungary in mind, which has been outspoken in support of Israel, and less willing to go against Russia and China.

Macedonia has suffered greatly from the veto principle, as its EU accession process was blocked first by Greece and now by Bulgaria. Germany has supported pressuring Macedonia to accept Greek diktat, while trying to be more even-handed now, when Bulgaria does the same.