German police shot dead an Austrian suspected Islamist gunman in Munich on Thursday in an exchange of fire close to the Israeli consulate, prompting politicians to stress the importance of protecting Israeli sites in the country.

Police said the 18-year-old man fired shots from an old carbine rifle with a bayonet in Munich’s Maxvorstadt district, near both the consulate and a Nazi history museum, before being killed in a shootout with five officers.The incident occurred on the anniversary of the 1972 attack at the Munich Olympics in which Palestinian militants killed 11 Israeli athletes. “There may be a connection between the two,” Bavarian state Premier Markus Soeder told reporters, adding that this was being investigated.

The gunman was already known to Austrian authorities as a suspected Islamist and had been reported to police last year for alleged membership in an extremist group, a spokesperson for Austria’s Interior Ministry in Vienna said.”We assume that he is a lone perpetrator who is radicalised,” said Franz Ruf, Austria’s general director for public security.

In a statement Munich police described the incident as a terrorist attack with reference to the Israeli consulate, adding that the suspect’s motivation was one focus of the ongoing investigation.

A Munich police spokesperson said the teenager was an Austrian citizen thought to be resident in Austria. He had recently travelled to Germany and lived in Austria’s Salzburg area, Austria’s Standard newspaper and Germany’s Spiegel news outlet reported.