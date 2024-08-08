This may ultimately have been the reason why the concert organizer announced the cancellation on Wednesday evening, as the “Krone” learned from investigators. The 17-year-old was arrested in front of the stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

The 19-year-old main suspect is believed to have been in the focus of law enforcement authorities for some time – and the attack plans were already in place, as was revealed on Thursday morning. According to reports, he had been working on the preparations since July and wanted to blow himself and a large crowd up in front of the Happel Stadium.

A total of four suspects were in focus, including a 17-year-old with Croatian and Turkish roots, who is already known to the police, and a 15-year-old Austrian with a Turkish background. The younger one confirmed the plans when he was questioned. The main suspect had changed a lot and was asked questions about ignition devices.

“Significant social changes”

The Director General for Public Security, Franz Ruf, spoke of “significant social changes” in the two main suspects. “The 17-year-old had recently broken up with his girlfriend.” The 19-year-old had quit his job and said he had “big plans.”

The suspect is 19-year-old Mohammed, who was arrested in Ternitz, Lower Austria. The two had prepared for the attack in his house. As reported , several chemical substances and technical devices were seized during a house search on Wednesday. The young man is said to have stolen the chemicals from his former employer, a metalworking company. The explosives were destroyed on site.

