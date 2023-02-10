Prime Minister Orban, together with his Greek, Croatian and Slovenian counterparts, as well as the Austrian chancellor and the heads of state of Bulgaria and Cyprus, took part in a separate meeting in Brussels, also attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Mr Orban’s press chief told Hungary’s state news agency (MTI).

Earlier, Hungarian PM Orban shared a message on social media, saying “Hungary will continue to provide humanitarian and financial support to Ukraine.”

“We support an immediate ceasefire in order to prevent the further loss of human lives. Hungary belongs to the peace camp!” – he added.