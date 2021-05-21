Hungary announced that it is ending all restrictions, including the curfew and masking in public spaces, as the number of vaccinated citizens reached five million. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban sourced both wester and eastern vaccines from the start of the year, and now Hungary leads the European Union in terms of vaccinated citizens.

This means that we defeated the third wave of the pandemic. It is time to say goodbye to wearing masks in the public, Orban said.

Hungary received large quantities of both Chinese and Russian vaccines, as well as products from Western manufacturers. The unprecedented ending of restrictions will include allowing open air gatherings of up to 500 people and even closed room events – provided those present are vaccinated.