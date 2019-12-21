The Hungarian Government announced it is taking over the six private fertility clinics and will boost their funding to make sure the largest possible number of couples have access to treatment there.
The Viktor Orban Government is strongly focused on improving Hungary’s demographics and is offering a number of other financial incentives to families with children. IVF treatment is expected to be made fully publicly funded and couples will be allowed to have as many tries as needed to conceive.
Comments are closed for this post.