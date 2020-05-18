The government of Hungary has decided to provide funding for the establishment of a department of traditional Chinese medicine at a university in Budapest, local media reported, Daily News Hungary reports.

The government is providing 5.9 billion Hungarian forints (18.16 million U.S. dollars) to expand the Faculty of Health Sciences at Semmelweis University to include a department of traditional Chinese medicine, local news portal Index said.

The new department will cover the entire range of healing, research and training activities related to traditional Chinese medicine and will welcome students from across Europe.

Semmelweis University in Budapest has been offering courses in traditional Chinese medicine since 2010.

Budapest is set to host the first foreign campus of a Chinese university in Eastern Europe.