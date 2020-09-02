Days after closing its borders for foreign citizens, Hungary relaxed the measures toward its V4 partner countries – Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Tourists from these three countries will be allowed into Hungary, provided they show a recent negative coronavirus test. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban spoke with the Czech colleague Andrey Babish and the two countries agreed to make exceptions for tourists who have already planned their trips to Hungary. The tests should be no older than five days.

Orban said that his country must stop the Second Wave of the epidemic, which is already sweeping across neighboring countries, especially in the Balkans, and introduced the serious restrictive measure.