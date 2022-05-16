Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto delivers his statement during the Geneva Conference on Afghanistan, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/pool photo via AP)

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Hungarians will not accept to bear the burden of the war in Ukraine.

The country opposes imposing the proposal in the EU to impose an oil embargo on Russia, insisting it will hurt European countries more. Szijjarto said that if this happens, EU will have to guarantee that the Hungarian economy will be protected .

We will only accept the proposal if the EC offers a solution to the problem it created, he said.

The cost of technical modifications to the Hungarian oil industry alone run into half a billion EUR, importing from other source will add between 55 and 60 percent to the cost of oil.