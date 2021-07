Starting in August, Hungary will begin issuing third booster shots of the coronavirus vaccine, and will make it mandatory for healthcare workers, said Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Hungary leads the EU in vaccinations, thanks to its openness to various sources of the vaccine, and is now among the first to institute a third booster shot. Over 5.5 million people were vaccinated in the country, which saw over 800.000 infections and 30,000 deaths.