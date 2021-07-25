The Hungarian Government announced that the country will reject funds from the EU coronavirus program, if it is linked to political conditions unrelated to the pandemic.

EU officials demand that Hungary revokes a law that will allow parents to block sexual education for their children if they find it ideologically skewed.

Hungary will only accept an agreement in which the European Commission does not impose criteria that are not imposed on other member states, the Hungarian Government said.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced that Hungary will begin to finance the efforts provided in the EU program itself, until this matter is resolved.