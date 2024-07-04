Hurricane Beryl has brushed past Jamaica after leaving a trail of destruction and fatalities in the Caribbean.

The center of the Category 4 storm was near Jamaica’s southern coast on Wednesday, with maximum sustained winds of 215 kilometers per hour, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Beryl was temporarily upgraded to a “potentially catastrophic” Category 5—the highest level—late on Monday, but has since lost some of its intensity.

The island’s meteorological service reported that Beryl was “about to begin moving away from Jamaica” on Wednesday evening, heading toward the Cayman Islands while remaining “at or near major hurricane intensity.”

The storm brought strong winds and heavy rain to Jamaica, home to some 3 million people. Initial reports indicated no fatalities or significant damage.

Some roads were blocked by fallen trees or flooding, according to the disaster management authority ODPEM. Prime Minister Andrew Holness said nearly 500 people had been accommodated in emergency shelters.

Holness declared an island-wide curfew from 6 am [1100 GMT] to 6 pm.

Beryl made landfall on Monday in the southeastern Caribbean islands of Carriacou, with around 6,000 inhabitants, and Petite Martinique, with about 900. Both islands belong to Grenada.

According to Grenada’s National Disaster Management Agency, 98% of buildings on the two islands were damaged or destroyed.

Numerous trees and power poles were toppled, leaving no electricity, water, or mobile phone reception. The entire vegetation on Carriacou was destroyed, said Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell.

Union Island, with around 5,000 residents and part of St Vincent and the Grenadines, was also hit hard. The government reported that about 90% of the infrastructure on the island was damaged.

Grenada has reported three deaths due to the storm, Venezuela three, and St Vincent and the Grenadines one.

Beryl is expected to reach the east coast of Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula, somewhat weakened, from Thursday evening, the NHC said.

Beryl is the first hurricane of the season, which starts at the beginning of June. According to experts, a hurricane of this magnitude has never been recorded in the Atlantic this early in the year.