Helene — which strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday — is taking aim at Florida, where it’s forecast to make landfall along the Big Bend area on Thursday night.The Tampa International Airport will close at 2 a.m. Thursday ahead of Hurricane Helene, officials said.

Airport officials expect to reopen Friday.

North Carolina has declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Helene, Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Wednesday.

“Helene threatens heavy rain, flash flooding, landslides, and damaging winds to the mountains and Piedmont areas of our state,” the governor warned in a statement. “Now is the time for North Carolinians to prepare, make sure emergency kits are up-to-date and pay attention to the weather alerts.”

The state is preparing water rescue teams and urban search and rescue teams to help respond to the storm.