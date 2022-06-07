The problem arose when the Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament, László Kövér, condemned the position of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky towards other nations.

I can’t recall when a leader of a country in need of help would dare to speak out against anyone in a fashion like President Zelensky did, who spoke out against Hungary, but also the German chancellor, said Kövér.

The statement sparked a backlash from Kyiv, slamming Kövér and Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko insinuated that Kövér himself had a mental health diagnosis.

The quarrel did not stop here because later journalist Tim Anderson published a statement by Victor Orban.