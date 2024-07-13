At least 22 people have died in central Nigeria after a school building collapsed during lessons, local authorities reported on Friday.

Approximately 130 people are being treated in nearby hospitals. Most of the victims are students and school employees.

The building, part of the Saint Academy Secondary School in the city of Jos, collapsed during lessons, according to Musa Ibrahim Ashoms, the information and communication officer for Plateau state.

The death toll may rise, with an estimated 200 students believed to have been in the collapsed section of the building.

Rescue workers are searching through the rubble for survivors.

The two-storey building collapsed after days of heavy rain in the region. An investigation into the exact cause of the collapse has been launched.

In recent years, Nigeria has experienced several major building collapses resulting in many casualties, often due to poor construction, the use of substandard materials, and corruption.