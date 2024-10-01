Iran just launched a major ballistic missile attack on Israel.

Missiles have reportedly breached Israel’s defense systems and have caused deaths in Tel Aviv, which seems to have been the main target of the attack.

The attack comes after Israel’s serious attack on the Hezbollah organization in Lebanon, which is closely tied to Iran. Israel killed and maimed much of the Hezbollah leadership in an attack where its intelligence detonated the pagers this group was using. In a subsequent large scale bombing of Beirut, Israel killed Hezbollah leader Sheikh Nasrallah.

In April, Iran also launched explosive drones at Israel, in retaliation of Israel’s bombing of the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

Earlier today, a terror attack was carried out in a Tel Aviv mall, where seven people were shot by two gunmen – two of the victims are in critical condition and one of the attackers has been killed by police.