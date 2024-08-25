Israel launched a wave of airstrikes across southern Lebanon early Sunday in what it said was a preemptive strike to avert a large Hezbollah attack. The militant group responded that it had fired hundreds of rockets and drones to avenge the killing of one of its top commanders last month.

Both sides then appeared to pull back, signaling there would be no immediate further escalation, but the situation remained tense. The exchange came as Egypt hosted high-level talks aimed at a cease-fire in the 10-month-old Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, which diplomats hope will tamp down regional tensions.

The Israeli military said it struck because Hezbollah was planning to launch a heavy barrage of rockets and missiles. Soon after, Hezbollah said it had launched an attack on Israeli military positions as an initial response to the killing of Fouad Shukur in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut last month.By mid-morning, the heavy exchange of fire had ended, with both sides saying they had only aimed at military targets. At least three fighters were killed in the strikes on Lebanon, while there were no reports of casualties in Israel.