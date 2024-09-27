Israel conducted an airstrike on Friday targeting Hezbollah’s central headquarters in Beirut in an apparent attempt to kill the group’s leadership.

Why it matters: This was the largest Israeli strike in Beirut since the 2006 war in Lebanon, and an Israeli source said the primary target was Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. The strike also hit residential buildings. There has been no word yet on civilian casualties.

Driving the news: Israeli officials say senior Hezbollah officials were at the headquarters at the time of the attack. There has been no official response as yet from Hezbollah on the attack or on Nasrallah’s status. The Israeli source said the Israel Defense Forces did not yet have confirmation of whether he was hit.

Hezbollah-affiliated al-Manar Television reported that four buildings in southern Beirut were struck.

IDF spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari described the attack as a “precise strike on the central HQ of Hezbollah, which was intentionally built under residential buildings in Beirut in order to use them as human shields.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu abruptly left a press briefing at the UN after receiving an update from his military adviser.

An Israeli official said Israel notified the U.S. minutes before the strike in Beirut, but two senior U.S. officials denied that, telling Axios they had no prior warning. “We had no knowledge of it or involvement in it,” a senior official said.

Between the lines: The strike comes two days after the U.S. and France announced an initiative for an Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire, and after Secretary of State Tony Blinken and other U.S. officials called on Israel to avoid any further escalation that could spark all-out war.