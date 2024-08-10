Several Western diplomats, the mediators of ceasefire-for-hostage talks and numerous Muslim countries denounced Israel over a deadly airstrike on a school in Gaza, where the military said at least 20 Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists were operating.

“Horrified by images from a sheltering school in Gaza hit by an Israeli strike, with reportedly dozens of Palestinian victims. At least 10 schools were targeted in the last weeks. There’s no justification for these massacres,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell wrote on X.

The Gaza Strip’s Hamas-run civil defense agency said over 90 people were killed in Saturday’s airstrike on the school, describing the incident as a “horrific massacre.”The IDF said it targeted a Hamas command room inside the building and expressed heavy skepticism about the figures from the Gaza-ruling terror organization, saying the numbers appeared to have been inflated.

It was unclear how many were actually killed and how many of the casualties were combatants.