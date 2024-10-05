Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says nearly one year after Hamas’ October 7 attacks on Israel, his country is now fighting on seven fronts.

“Today, Israel is defending itself on seven fronts against the enemies of civilization,” he said in a video statement Saturday.

He said those include Iranian-backed Hezbollah in the north, Hamas in Gaza, the Houthis in Yemen, “terrorists” in the West Bank, and the Shiite militias in Iraq and Syria.

“And we are fighting against Iran, which last week fired over 200 ballistic missiles directly at Israel and which stands behind this seven-front war against Israel,” Netanayhu said.

He said he is maintaining his promise to change the balance of power in the north between Israel and Lebanon, where Iranian-backed Hezbollah has been attacking Israel with rockets, missiles and UAVs since October 8 of last year.

Referring to Gaza, he said that Israel has a right defend itself and that it will not forget the 101 hostages “whom we are committed to with all our might to bring them home.”

He also said “shame on” French President Emmanuel Macron and other countries who call for arms embargoes against Israel.

“Rest assured, Israel will fight until the battle is won — for our sake and for the sake of peace and security in the world,” Netanyahu added.