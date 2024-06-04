In a post on X, Eli Cohen says he’ll soon call on Israel’s leaders to take stronger action against Hezbollah.

The armed group and Israeli forces have exchanged cross-border attacks since October of last year. Tens of thousands of Israelis have been evacuated from the border area amid the violence.

Cohen called for “powerful action” to “restore deterrence and security, and so that we can return the residents of the north to their homes”.

Tens of thousands of residents in southern Lebanon have also been forced to flee.