US Vice President Kamala Harris conceded defeat in the presidential elections, and congratulated President Donald Trump on his victory.

The outcome of this election is not what we hoped for, not what we worked for. But the light of America’s promise will always shine bright as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting. We must accept the results of this election. I spoke with President-elect Trump and I congratulated him on his victory. We will help him and his team with the transition and we will engage in a peaceful transfer of power, Harris told a group of her supporters.

She did not make a statement on Tuesday evening, as the results began to pour in and show that Trump won a comfortable victory, including with the coveted popular vote win. Throughout the day, President Trump received congratulatory statements from world leaders.