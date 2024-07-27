US Vice President Kamala Harris, the most likely candidate to replace Joe Biden as the Democratic Party nominee for the November 5 presidential elections, has narrowed the margin against Donald Trump, according to latest polls. There’s been a significant rise in support for her among non-white voters and within her party. The latest Wall Street Journal poll shows Harris and Trump neck-and-neck at 49% to 47% in a two-person matchup. However, the report states this was within the margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.Earlier this month, Trump was in a six-point lead against Biden before he quit the race.

According to a New York Times/Siena College poll of 1,142 voters nationwide conducted between July 22-24, Trump leads Harris 48% to 47% among likely voters in a head-to-head match.

This is a significant improvement for the Democrats after numbers earlier this month showed Biden behind by six percentage points.

Besides this, the polls further state that Trump currently leads Harris 48% to 46% among the registered voters. Earlier, he led among registered voters by nine percentage points over Biden.

Harris’ gain primarily comes from parts of the Democratic coalition that earlier soured on Biden.