Khavana reportedly obtained US citizenship after marrying an American and moving to Los Angeles, where she reportedly worked at a spa.

Russia’s FSB security service claimed she “proactively collected money in the interests of one of the Ukrainian organisations, which was subsequently used to purchase tactical medical supplies, equipment, weapons, and ammunition for the Ukrainian armed forces”.She was accused of transferring the amount of $51.80 from her American bank account to the account of Razom for Ukraine, a New York-based charity, on the day that Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine.She was accused of transferring the amount of $51.80 from her American bank account to the account of Razom for Ukraine, a New York-based charity, on the day that Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine.The charity previously said it was “appalled” by her arrest. Its website says it supports a range of humanitarian projects including the supply of first aid kits, wood stoves, generators, radios and vehicles to frontline Ukrainian medics.

It helps Ukrainian children and vulnerable communities affected by the war, including by providing food, shelter, psychological support and clean water.

Mushailov told reporters last week that once a verdict was reached her legal team would begin working toward including her in a future prisoner swap.Since her arrest, her partner, Chris Van Heerden, had been campaigning for her release. “I believe America will bring her back to me,” Van Heerden told CNN earlier this year.

The couple had been vacationing in Istanbul just before her trip. Van Heerden returned to the US, while Karelina continued to Russia to see her family.