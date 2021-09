Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor as head of the CDU party Armin Laschet congratulated to the social-democratic leader Olaf Scholz on his narrow electoral win.

It took several days for the conservative party to congratulate to Scholz, as Laschet continues to insist that his party could still form the next Government. But, odds are that the 16 years of CDU domination over German politics are about to come to an end.