A Mexican gymnast has embodied the Olympic spirit as she pushed through the pain barrier to compete at her first Games despite a ruptured ligament in her foot.

Natalia Escalera was cleared by the team doctor to take part in the women’s uneven bars, after being ruled out of the women’s artistic all-round events the day before.

She was still Mexico’s best performer on the apparatus, with a score of 12.8, but failed to make the final.The extent of her bravery was made clear as she completed her routine, when she broke down in tears of pain and needed a coach to carry her to a nearby chair.Escalera shared the extent of her injuries on social media on Monday accompanied by a picture of her sporting a blue sleeve on her left leg.

“Unfortunately yesterday in the last workout I broke the plantar ligament in my left leg where I already had another twin tear as well,” she told her 27,000 followers on Instagram.

After completing her routine, the 22-year-old wrote that she had done “I dreamed of since I was 8, I made it a reality with all the love I have for my sport!”.

“Although it didn’t go the way I planned, I’m very happy with my participation in these games and very proud to be a part of this discipline,” she wrote on Instagram.

The Mexican did not let the injury end her dream. Picture: Lionel Bonaventure/AFP

The Mexican did not let the injury end her dream. Picture: Lionel Bonaventure/AFP

“Despite the pain and multiple injuries on this occasion, I was already in Paris and couldn’t afford not to participate after 3 intense and difficult years in search of the same classification!

“I am so grateful to God for giving me the strength and courage to show up and endure my last bar routine of the cycle!”

Escalera spoke about the tears that were visible on her face after the routine, saying they were “of pain but also of satisfaction that I had endured and achieved my complete routine in my first OLYMPIC GAMES”.

“I do not regret the decision I took, I knew the risks if I participated, but thanks to my struggle I could represent my beautiful country,” she wrote.

The nation's Olympic committee said she should be applauded. Picture: Lionel Bonaventure/AFP

The nation’s Olympic committee said she should be applauded. Picture: Lionel Bonaventure/AFP

Escalera’s partner, Puerto Rican gynmast Jose Lopez, said he was proud of her determination to perform on the world stage.

“I witness all that you sacrificed for this dream and yes, every single day was worth it,” he said.

“You have left Paris 2024 being an inspiration and a lesson to everyone.

“The bravery, the courage it takes to do what you did makes you deserve to say your whole life that you are an OLYMPIC.”

The Mexican Olympic Committee praised Escalera on its official social media pages.

“Applause for Natalia Escalera,” it said on X.

“Despite having a tear, the Mexican makes her presentation on the uneven bars of the All Around.

“It came out with tears and applause.”

One commentor said: “Without a doubt, Natalia Escalera is one of the best in Mexico in these Olympics. That love for representing your country and that pride.”

She shared details of her injury on social media. Picture: Instagram/@nataliaescalerac

She shared details of her injury on social media. Picture: Instagram/@nataliaescalerac

Simone Biles tweaked her calf at the Games. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Simone Biles tweaked her calf at the Games. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Gymnasts often need to put injuries aside to compete due to the enormous stresses placed on their bodies.

Escalera’s teammate, Alexa Moreno, also made her Olympic debut in Paris with a cartilage injury in her right knee.

US superstar Simone Biles has too revealed she tweaked her left calf in the war up for the floor event on Sunday, French time.

She returned with a taped leg to post the top scores in both the floor and vault.