Democracy is ensured by a free press. On World Press Freedom Day, European Council President Charles Michel stated that it is essential that we make every effort to promote unbiased, truthful, and objective media as a means of navigating global problems.

“While journalists continue to experience difficult working conditions, the EU must continue to play its part to safeguard media freedom and pluralism,” Michel wrote in a post on X.

The European Media Freedom Act, which aims to strengthen editorial freedom, safeguard journalistic sources, and increase the openness of media ownership in the Union, was enacted by the EU in March 2024.