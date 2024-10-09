Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski met in Dubrovnik with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The meeting was arranged during the Ukraine – South-East Europe summit in the Croatian port city.
Support for Ukraine and to the efforts to achieve lasting peace. The region is united for this common goal, said Mickoski in a social media comment.
https://www.facebook.com/MickoskiHristijan/posts/1140462790768979?ref=embed_post
Twelve countries in the region are participating in the summit, third of its kind held after the start of the Russian attack on Ukraine.
