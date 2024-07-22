Ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit Monday, the mood at Biden campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, is mixed—ranging from grief to relief to excitement—according to multiple sources.

In the last 24 hours, the campaign has gone through a seismic shift, from rallying around President Joe Biden as the top of the party’s ticket to pivoting to Harris. In the early hours Monday, the campaign quietly debuted a new logo, becoming the Harris for President campaign.

Some of the top questions and anxieties for staffers initially centered on logistics—whether headquarters would remain in Wilmington—and whether everyone would stay on board. There have been no communications from senior staff to suggest otherwise.

CNN previously reported that during an all-staff call Sunday, leadership told everyone they still have a campaign job.

Most of the rank-and-file staff had relocated to Delaware, signing leases and making plans through November.

But one source described brewing anticipation ahead of Harris’ pending visit, expected later Monday afternoon. That visit could send an important signal and boost to those who had uprooted their lives for the Delaware-based candidacy.