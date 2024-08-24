Russia and Ukraine on Saturday announced that they had exchanged 115 prisoners of war each, just over two weeks after Kyiv launched a surprise incursion into Russia’s Kursk region. The prisoner exchange came on Ukraine’s Independence Day, hours after President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a video address, said Russia wanted to “destroy” Ukraine, but the war had “returned to its home”. Follow FRANCE 24’s live coverage of the Ukraine war.