NATO leaders gathered in Washington are expected to issue a warning to China on Wednesday regarding its support for Russia’s war against Ukraine, according to a draft document seen by dpa.

The text states that China “has become a decisive enabler of Russia’s war against Ukraine through its so-called ‘no limits’ partnership and substantial support for Russia’s defense industrial base.” This, it says, “heightens the threat Russia poses to its neighbors and Euro-Atlantic security.”

The document urges China to stop “all material and political support for Russia’s war effort,” asserting that China “cannot support the largest war in Europe in recent history without damaging its own interests and reputation.”

Additionally, the text accuses China of engaging in “malicious cyber and hybrid activities” that undermine Euro-Atlantic security and highlights the country’s expansion of its nuclear weapons arsenal. It calls on China “to engage in strategic risk reduction discussions.