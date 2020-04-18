Carmaker giant Opel’s plant in Szentgotthárd, western Hungary, is prepared to restart production after stepping up health safety measures, with the timing depending on the situation of the automotive industry market and possible further restrictions to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the plant’s spokesman told MTI, “Hungary Today” reports.

The plant’s workers council, unions and work safety representatives support the restart of production after health safety measures have been carried out, Zoltán Kaszás said.