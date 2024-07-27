We are in for a change the likes of which has not been seen in 500 years, said Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. In his latest comments, Orban warns about the creation of an Asia centric world order, with Europe unwilling to stand up for itself.

Europe has given up defending its own interests. All Europe is doing today is following the US pro-Democrat foreign policy unconditionally … even at the cost of self-destruction. A change is coming that has not been seen for 500 years. What we are facing is in fact a world order change,” he added, citing China, India, Pakistan and Indonesia as becoming the “dominant center” of the world, Orban said in Baile Tusnad, a Hungarian town in Romania.

The Hungarian leader, who currently holds the rotating presidency of the European Union, accused the US of being behind the sabotage of Russia’s Nordstream gas pipeline that supplied Germany, and called it a terrorist act. As only chance to reverse the course of the West, Orban again endorsed the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States.